Dee Jean Thorne, 59, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Dee Jean Thorne, 59, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Reno Cemetery, Reno, Kansas.