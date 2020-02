Terri K. Windh, 56, Leavenworth, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 at St. Luke's.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday Feb. 7, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 4451 S. 10th Ave., Leavenworth, KS 66048.