Ila M. McClelland Kieferle was born on a farm near Clements, Kansas on September 16, 1929 to Horace Lee McClelland and Ila Nadine Booth McClelland. Ila passed away February 27, 2020 in Buffalo, MO.

Ila was raised in the Homestead and Matfield Green Kansas areas. She graduated from Matfield Green High School with the class of 1947.

Ila was united in marriage to Ronald C. Kieferle on January 13, 1951. After Ronald’s discharge from the United States Army the couple moved to Peabody, Kansas in 1953. Ila worked at the Peabody State Bank of 36 years, retiring in 1989. The couple moved to Bolivar, Missouri in 1995 to be near family.

Ila was a member of the MT. Gilead Methodist Church and the Bolivar Chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She leaves to mourn her passing nephews Bob McClelland, David and Patti McClelland, Allen and Debbie McClelland, nieces Carol and Gary Ballard, Phyllis and Ed Goettee, and many great nieces and nephews.

The body was cremated and will be burial will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody, Kansas. The memorial service will be held at the Mt. Gilead United Methodist church on April 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Burial will be held at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery on April 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM.