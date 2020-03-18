LeRoy Jimmy Brown, age 86, died March 15, 2020 at St. Anthony Behavioral Health Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was born December 20, 1933 in Clifton, KS the son of Perry & Emma Marcotte Brown.

LeRoy grew up in Holcomb and Garden City and attended Garden City schools. He later served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. LeRoy later earned a Master’s degree in Mathematics. On June 10, 1956, he married Meredith Munstedt in Dighton, KS. They moved to Garden City in 1982. LeRoy worked for twenty one years as a high school math teacher. After moving to Garden City, he worked as a Senior Lab Technician for Sunflower Electric. He also worked as a math tutor at St. Mary Catholic School. LeRoy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, and he enjoyed woodworking, and maintaining his firewood for his home.

Survivors include his three children Perry Dale Brown, Marilynn Diane & husband Bill Nolte, and Jacque Lynn Sower all of Garden City, Kansas; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. LeRoy is preceded in death by his wife Meredith who died on September 5, 1998.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City. A private family interment will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to St. Mary School Endowment Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.