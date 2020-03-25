Michael Pomarico

Michael Pomarico, 72, died March 19, 2020 at Garden Valley Retirment Village in Garden City, KS.

Michael was born on July 2, 1947 in Denver, CO to Salvatore and Catharine (Oberst) Pomarico. On June 14, 1980, he married Vicky Gottsponer in Lakin, KS. He grew up in Arvada, CO and graduated from Arvada High School in 1965. Michael received his Bachelor’s degree from Adams State College. He then went on to complete both his Master’s degree from University of Northern Colorado and his PhD in Education Administration from Oklahoma State University. Michael’s carreer in education started as a teacher before becoming the first principle of Kenneth Henderson Middle School in Garden City, KS. He then went on to become a superintendent of schools in Syracuse, KS, Atchison, KS, Columbus, NE and Derby, KS. Before retiring, Michael was employed by the Kansas State Association of School Boards.

Michael, dedicated his life to education and improving the educational opportunities for all children. An avid sports fan, he loved golfing, watching the Denver Broncos, Kansas Jayhawks and College Baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky of Garden City, KS; two daughters, Jessica & husband Todd Woodford of Littleton, CO and Candy Goligoski of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Sally Ann & husband Dennis Frazier of Loveland, CO; brother, Tom & wife Kelly Pomarico of Olathe, KS; and four grandchildren, Kurri Woodford, Makala Woodford, Ali Goligoski, & Ryker Goligoski. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials given to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, Kansas. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.