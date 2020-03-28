R. Scott Firebaugh, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend passed into his eternal heavenly home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Kansas City. Scott was born to Jim and Ellen Firebaugh on May 4, 1954, in Wichita, KS. Scott was a 1972 graduate of Augusta High School, afterwards he attended Butler County Community College. Scott then attended Washburn university where he majored in computer science, graduating in 1976.

Scott married the love of his life, Mitzi (Mossman), in Augusta, KS, in 1976. Scott was the Director of Managed Services at Cartesian. Scott was also a faithful member and Elder at Legacy Christian Church in Overland Park, KS.

Scott is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mitzi; mother, Ellen Firebaugh; brothers Larry and Pat Firebaugh and Brent Mossman; Sisters Nancy, Becky and Debbie Firebaugh, and Carla Mossman, 11 nieces and nephews; and 13 great nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his dad, Jim, and brother, Greg. Services will take place at Legacy Christian Church, Overland Park and First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott’s memory to Legacy Christian Church, 10150 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66212