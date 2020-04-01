Stella R. (Herrman) Miller, 99, McPherson, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Asbury Park, Newton.

Private graveside services were held in St. Mary Cemetery, Newton.

A Memorial Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. May 26 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Newton. An additional Memorial Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Liebenthal, during the Herrman family reunion. (contact G.T. for details)

Patricia Ann Waldschmidt, 91, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A private family service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge Baptist Church; burial in Oak Ridge Memorial Park.