Michael W. Kohart, 66, Hill City, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Graham County Hospital, Hill City.

He was born July 29, 1953, in Hoxie to Norman Lee and Lorene Marie (Cameron) Kohart.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include a son, David Kohart, Medford, Ore.; a daughter, Teresa Kohart, Medford; a brother, Philip Kohart, Hays; and a sister, Cheryl Ohmert, Wilmington, Del.

Due to the pandemic no services are being planned at this time.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.stinemetzfh.com.