Robert Eugene Engelbert, Jr., 68, of Fall River, KS, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in Augusta.

Robert was born in Beloit, KS on August 12, 1951, to Carolyn (Schutz) Engelbert and the late Robert Eugene Engelbert, Sr. He was a power plant operator for the City of Augusta. Robert enjoyed woodworking, camping and rejuvenating RV's and old cars.

He is survived by his mother; daughter, Stephanie Dugan and husband Tim of Kansas City, MO; son, Robert Engelbert, III and wife Sherri of Skiatook, OK; brother, Larry Engelbert of Augusta, KS; sisters, Diann Zimmerman and husband Rex of Kiowa, KS, Donna Crowley and husband Dean of Andover, KS, Debra Tanner and husband Bruce of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Cole Dugan, Reese Dugan, Maddex Engelbert, and Lynzie Engelbert.

A private service will be held at Headley Funeral Chapel and burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta.