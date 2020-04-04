Tammy Elaine Lister, age 44 passed from this Earth in her sleep peacefully in the early morning hours of March 31, 2020.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Janice; her loving fiancé Rob Jantz; her brother Troy and the lights of her life, her children Autumn (and fiancé Jake), Peyton, Gage, Alexsis and Jacob.

She is preceded in death by her father John Lister.

Tammy was born September 11, 1975 to John and Janice, and lived her entire life in El Dorado, Kansas, graduating from El Dorado High School in 1994.

Tammy was a kind and loving person who dedicated herself both personally and professionally to helping all those she could, be they adults with special needs, children or animals.

In her all-to-short time on Earth, she made innumerable impressions on her many friends and family members. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, demeanor and assuredly for her sense of humor. Nothing meant more to Tammy than bringing joy to all that she could.

Because Tammy, more than anybody else, wouldn’t want to in any way risk the health of her friends and family at a time like this, only a private family ceremony is being performed. At a time in the future when it’s again safe to gather, a celebration of life worthy of her love and energy will be held for all.

In lieu of flowers, Tammy’s family have set up a fund for Kansas Humane Society for donations in her name. Additionally, an education fund will be set up through Autumn on behalf of her brother Peyton; please contact family for details.