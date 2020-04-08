Bill Unruh passed from this life April 2, 2020 at Villa Hermosa in Tucson Arizona. He was born December 14, 1922 at the family farm in McPherson County, Kansas and attended school in Canton.

While working in the oilfields he met June working at a grocery store in Kansas.

He married Wilma June Folkerts Wheeler August 28, 1948 in Newcastle, Wyoming. He continued working in the oil business and settled in Colorado after living in Montana and Wyoming. They raised three children Judy, Dean and Sheila and were married 46 years. They enjoyed trapshooting, Oklahoma football, golfing and their home in Tucson until June died February 18, 1995.

Bill rekindled a friendship, and soon romance, with Loraine Castetter and they were married August 18, 1995. He and Loraine spent 20 years together traveling to Rocky Mountain Oyster gatherings, golfing, enjoying family and friends and spending time between Kansas and Arizona. When Loraine passed away March 26, 2016, Bill moved to Tucson permanently.

Bill enjoyed music and serenading with his guitar singing the old songs. He had a collection of Epiphone guitars and old amplifiers. When he was in his 20’s, he was asked to play in a traveling dance band that paid $50 a week plus room and board. He thought he could make more money in the oilfield but later said his decision did not consider how much the room and board really meant.

He also had a large collection of cowboy boots that were custom made to his specifications. Those boots along with his cowboy hat kept him dressed for any occasion.

After taking up golf in his 60’s, Bill spent a lot of time on the golf course and had 3 hole-in-ones during his golf career. He would either be reading about, watching or playing the game.

His mornings were spent working the crossword puzzle and he always had chores to do whether it was fixing the sprinklers, working on his water well or feeding the hummingbirds.

He joined the Optimists and enjoyed meeting with them. He very much appreciated being selected to attend the meetings.

He was predeceased by his wife June, his wife Loraine, his daughter Judy Lewark, granddaughters Kelly and Vicki Lewark, grandson Daniel Bond. He is survived by his son Dean Unruh and wife Susie, of Littleton, Colorado, his daughter Sheila Bond and her husband Gary of Stillwater, Oklahoma, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Due to the inability to gather, please take a moment to recall a memory or time spent with Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to The Country Music Hall of Fame, Humane Society, your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice.

