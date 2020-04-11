Lambing, Elenor Joy, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2020, whom she has been longing to see. She is the daughter of Harlan Lyall and Cecil (Milbourn) Cherryholmes.

She was born February 15, 1931 in El Dorado. She was a lifelong resident of Butler County. Her early years were spent in the DeGraff area, having attended the Number 8 school. Later, her parents moved to the Latham area where she met and married James Frederick Lambing on September 11, 1949. She was a graduate of the class of 1949 in El Dorado. They lived in the Latham area a few years before moving to rural Douglass, where they raised their family. When James retired from the farm, they moved to El Dorado.

Elenor was a homemaker, then worked at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital. She was a secretary for many years with Farm Bureau Insurance in El Dorado and Andover, and was a foot Reflexologist. She was active in the Cumberland Community Church and Zion Community Bible Church. She enjoyed several trips to Brazil to visit her daughter serving with New Tribes Mission and trips to Alaska to visit her son serving in the Army National Guard. She always enjoyed having the family for meals and visits. She enjoyed the missionaries coming through and being able to hear of their work around the world. She had an open home to all who came through her door.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, parents, her son Frederick Lyall Lambing, a grandson Joel James Ketcham, her sister Doloris Kennedy, and her brother Dr. Cleo Cherryholmes.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Phillip) Ketcham, and Sandra (Rodney) Borne, of El Dorado; daughter-in-law Marie (Lambing) Shilling of Wasilla, Alaska; 12 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Towanda Cemetery at 2:00 PM Friday, April 10, but due to recent federal law, only 10 people TOTAL may gather, and must stay 6 feet apart. We are deeply sorry about the inconvenience caused by these restrictions.

Memorials for Missions may be made in her name to: Ethnos 360 International School in Brazil, PQQ, or Global Serve International.