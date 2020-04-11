Towanda – Teresa Lynelle Adams, 57, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Teresa was born on Thursday, February 28, 1963 in Vinita, Oklahoma to Franklin Lee and Rosa Belle (Greninger) Shambles. Teresa graduated high school and had attended some college classes. She married David Adams on Saturday, October 24, 1981 in Welch, Oklahoma. Teresa had worked in Food Service for USD 375. She loved cooking, baking, shopping and traveling. Teresa especially loved to spend time with her children and her grandchildren.

Teresa is survived by her husband David of the home; son Matthew (Sabrina) Adams; daughter Salena (Joshua) Cleveland all of Towanda; grandchildren Nathan Couey, Tallen, Rosalee and Masson Cleveland; brother Alan (Julie) Hency of Blue Jacket, OK; sisters Gale (Brad) Deewall of Halstead, KS and Lisa (Bob) Burgman of Miami, OK.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Leo Hency, and her brother Dexter Shambles. .

Private family services.

