Hillsboro - Curt Neil Becker, 63, died April 13, 2020 at his residence rural Hillsboro. He was born April 13, 1957 to Jacob D. and Reola (Bartel) Becker in Hillsboro.

Survivors include: brother, David (Kathryn) Becker of Belton, Missouri; sisters, Geneva Becker of Hillsboro, Lois Unruh of rural Hillsboro, Norma (Gary) Gossen of Lordell, Oklahoma, Elaine (Ronald) Saunders of Newton; sister-in-law, Martha Becker of Stevens, Pennsylvania. Predeceased by: brothers, Eugene Becker in 2016, Willis Becker, Allen Dean Becker; brother-in-law, Cliff Unruh in 2020.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no public services at this time. Interment at Haven of Rest cemetery rural Hillsboro. Memorials to First Mennonite Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com