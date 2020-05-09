Michael David McCoy, 64, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Michael was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 19, 1955, to the late Doloris (Allyson) and William McCoy. He worked for Southern Ohio Fabricators and also served in the U.S. Navy from 1983 until 1987. Michael worked in lawn care since moving to Augusta. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with family.

Michael married Kathleen (Rauschenberger) McCoy and she survives him.

He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Pfahl and husband Rick of Atlanta, GA; and nine nieces and nephews including Eric Ward who had been living with Michael and Kathy. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.