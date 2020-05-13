Roberta M. Hughes, 88, of Augusta, Kansas, formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Private graveside services will be at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. Mrs. Hughes will lie in state from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary where family and friends may pay their respects staying in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. The family suggests memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Ottawa c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Roberta’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.