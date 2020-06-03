Robert Embers passed away on Friday, May 29th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 10th, 1929 in McPherson, Kansas to Samuel Mathias Embers and Esther Elinor (Eklund) Embers, the children of German and Swedish immigrants. Growing up on the family farm he attended Centennial School located on the farm. In addition to completing his daily chores “Bobby” hunted, trapped, and explored the pasture and creek that still bear signs of the past, including buffalo wallows and wagon tracks of the Santa Fe Trail which crossed the property. As a young man he developed an interest in motorcycles and spent many hours riding and repairing them.

After graduating from McPherson High Bob attended college for a short time, but then enlisted in the US Air Force in 1948. He met (Ruby) Grace Harris of McPherson during this time and they married in 1950.

Bob worked at the Bay Refinery in McPherson until it closed in 1953. The family then moved to Lawrence, Kansas where Bob was employed at the CFCA farm chemicals plant for over 35 years.

Bob and Grace raised three sons and the entire family worked and played together. Every day was full of activities such as working on rentals, playing sports, building, or repairing something, going to church, swimming, restoring antique vehicles, gardening, riding horses and family vacations.

Grace passed away in 1991 and Bob married Dorothy Jones in 1992. The couple has maintained an active retirement, including volunteering and travel.

Bob worked hard all his life, but he was also known for his huge heart and his compassion for people and animals. He was respected by those who knew him and much adored and loved by his entire family. He will be greatly missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Virgil and Duane Embers, sister Dorothy Withiam and his first wife Grace. He is survived by his wife Dorothy of Lawrence, and sons Tom (Kathy) of Lawrence, Rob (Lorra) of Louisburg, and Rick (Christine) of Lenexa along with seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the McPherson Cemetery in McPherson, KS. Bob will lie in state at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19, please be mindful of social distancing guidelines if planning to attend services.

Memorials are established with Meals on Wheels in Lawrence and the Heartland Church of God in Tonganoxie and can be directed to the Warren-McElwain Mortuary.