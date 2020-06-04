WASHINGTON — Betty I. Zimmerman, 85, died June 2nd, 2020.

Survivors: daughters, Deborah Swoboda, Connie (Don) Imhoff, son-in-law Steve Hinkle; four granddaughters; ten great grandkids, one on the way; eight great-great grandkids, one on the way; sister, Louise Herring; brothers, Jerry Gose Sr., Donald (Debby) Gose, David (Dianna) Gose, sisters-in-law May Gose, and Debbie Gose.

Preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, and daughter, Patricia Hinkle; parents and siblings Jack Gose, Leota Wassenberg and Alvin Gose.

Visitation: Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Ward Funeral Home, Washington 1-8p.m. with family receiving visitors from 5-7.

Funeral: 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at Ward Funeral Home, Washington, burial following in the Marysville City Cemetery.

Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association and the Linn Community Nursing Home.