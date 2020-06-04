MCPHERSON — William Harold "Bill" Maurer, 74, died, Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. Born in Mitchell, SD September 15, 1945, to Hans William and Maybelle Ruth (Sauerbier) Maurer.

Survivors: wife Donna Maurer; children, Barbara (Greg)Nelson, Bill (Keri) Maurer and Becky (Kendall) Knackstedt; his sister Margaret (Roy) Davis; six grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Gordon Maurer and John Maurer and two sisters, Phyllis Maurer and Carol Ann Larson.

Visitation: Friday, June 5, 2020, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home.

Service: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas.

Burial: North Inman Cemetery.

Contributions: The ALS Association, Hospice House of Reno County or Grace Lutheran Church to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 West Euclid St., McPherson, Kansas 67460.