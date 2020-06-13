ABILENE-- William Hughes “Bill” Peterson, 93, died at his home in Abilene Kansas on June 12, 2020. He was born November 3, 1926 to A. “Hiene” and Bernice Peterson in Abilene Kansas.

After graduating from Abilene High School in 1944, he entered the United States Army at Ft.Riley, Kansas and served until 1946 in the Pacific Theatre in World War II. Bill was honorably discharged and returned to Abilene. He worked at Rice Motor Company before joining the family business, Cedar Crest Dairy and Peterson Farms. He retired from farming in 2008. In retirement he worked at Holm Automotive.

Bill had an abiding interest in his community through public service elected to the Abilene City Commission in 1985 and serving until 1999. He also served three terms as Mayor of Abilene 1988-89, 1991-92, and 1995-96. Following his mothers lead who delivered Meals on Wheels well into his eighties he also volunteered his time to the organization for many years. Bill was the oldest living member of the Abilene Elks Lodge.

Bill was married to Phyllis Dautel at Saint Andrews Catholic Church, Abilene February 14, 1953. She survives. His children are Susan (Charles) Thomas Manhattan, Kansas, Mark, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bruce (Barbara) Houston, Texas. His grandchildren are Brooks and Cody Peterson, Denver Colorado, Carson and Madison Peterson, Houston Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pat Sweeney.

The rosary will be recited 6:30 pm Monday June 15, 2020 at St Andrews Catholic Church, Abilene. The family will greet guests in the Saint Andrews Parish Hall following the rosary. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Tuesday June 16, 2020 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Abilene. Burial will follow immediately at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Abilene.

In lieu of flower the family requests memorials to: St. Andrews Catholic Church, Hospice of Dickinson County, and Dickinson County Historical Society care of Martin-Becker-Carlson

Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com