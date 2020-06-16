Raymond E. Griggs Jr.

Age 82

Of El Dorado

Raymond’s life began on April 23, 1938 in El Dorado; the son of Raymond E. and Hazel (Blaine) Griggs, Sr.. Raymond was united in marriage to Marsha L. Stull on June 17, 1977 at Prospect Baptist Church in El Dorado. Raymond loved his family and had a caring spirit. He helped with the Greater Works Church Homeless Outreach program for several years. He enjoyed being on patrol with his 4-wheeler, keeping watch on the neighborhood and keeping everyone safe. Raymond enjoyed tending to his horses, cattle, guineas, sheep and goats. He especially enjoyed long walks with his dog, L.J.. Raymond’s greatest joy was his family, which includes his wife Marsha of El Dorado; children Raymond G. (Debbie) Griggs of Rogers, AR, Connie Pace of Andover, Jan (Phil) Willis of Leon, Kathy Speer of Park City, James Reynolds of El Dorado, David (Katie) Reynolds of Mendota Heights, MN; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; and sister Joyce Crumrine of El Dorado.

Raymond passed away on June 13, 2020 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don (Peggy) Griggs.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Wednesday, June 17 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 10 am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Raymond will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.