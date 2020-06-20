William Wilbur Pfeifer

LEOTI - William Wilbur Pfeifer, age 93, died June 17, 2020 at the Brewster Health Center in Topeka, KS. He was born on May 6, 1927 in Greeley County, KS, the son of John J. And Elizabeth M. Deering Pfeifer.

William enlisted in the US Navy but, because of the large number of Naval recruits, he was sent home to work on the farm. On August 20, 1950 he married Mary A. Mitchell in Tribune, KS. William farmed, and managed the Leoti Collingwood facility.

Survivors include his wife, Mary A Pfeifer of Topeka, KS, one son, Stanley Pfeifer of Topeka, KS, and four sisters, Helen Messersmith of Salina, KS, Theresa Beedy of Salina, KS, Alice Shafer of Bartlesville, OK, and Lucille Mann of Tulsa, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bernard, Edward and Clarence, sisters, Sevrena Wimmer, Lorena Swanson, and Arlene Lennox.

Due to the current virus situation, Private Family Graveside services will be held at a later date and time. Memorials In Lieu Of Flowers can be made to the Carwood Community Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. There will be no calling times.