SMITH CENTER – James Earl Heeler, 67, Smith Center passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020.

Jim is survived by his mother Margie of Smith Center; sisters Shelia Birch of Beloit and Janice Heide of Smith Center; girlfriend Kathy Brown of Topeka.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00PM Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Beloit, KS.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Smith Center United Methodist Church and/or Hospice Services of Smith County and can be sent in care of the mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, KS.

