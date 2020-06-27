Kurt Newton Payton, 55, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Andover, KS.

Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.

Kurt was born on August 2, 1964 in El Dorado, KS. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1982. He loved his family, Dallas Cowboys, and NASCAR. He was a composite assembler at Raytheon for 25 years.

He is survived by: sons, Kyle Payton, Zachary Payton, and Jacob Payton; mother, Sandra Payton; brother, Aaron Payton; grandchildren, Harlan, Aniah, and Jaxon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Newton Kay Payton; grandparents, Bill and Maxine Smith, Kay and Faye Payton; and companion, Salena Lovette.

Memorial donations to Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.