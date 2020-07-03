ELLSWORTH- H.E. "Gene" Brownback, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Ellsworth, KS. He was born November 22, 1928 in Centerville, KS to Jesse Lawrence and Sylvia (Johnson) Brownback.

Gene was a longtime resident of Osawatomie, KS. He married Mary "Ellen" Adams in Hume, MO on July 22, 1951. Gene retired as a conductor from the Union Pacific Railroad after a long and very enjoyable career. He was US Navy veteran and member of the Baptist Church, American Legion, Elks Lodge, and Masonic Lodge.

Gene is survived by his wife, Ellen of Ellsworth; sons, Steve Brownback (Patti) of Overland Park, KS and David Brownback (Cheryl) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Sarah Wortman (Neil), Jeff Brownback (Susie), Thomas Brownback (Kate), and Doug Brownback (Michelle); great grandchildren, Lucas and Nathan Wortman, J.P. and Luke, Olivia and Everly and Owen Brownback; and sister, Kathy Kinder of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eldon and Harold Brownback.

A private family inurnment will take place at Osawatomie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Food Bank, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

