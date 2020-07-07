Salina-- Wilma Jean "Jeannie" Nelson-Wagner, 92, Salina, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Legacy at Salina Nursing Home, Salina, KS from complications from a stroke five years ago.

She was born on the family farm in rural Jamestown, KS to Ed and Dorothy Street Nelson on June 7, 1928. She attended school in rural Cloud County and graduated from Jamestown High School in May 1946.

After obtaining a teaching certificate from Emporia State University, she taught grades 1-8 in rural Rush County, Kansas where she met Verner Wagner. They were married on February 28, 1949. From that marriage, they were blessed with 4 children: Randy, Jacquie, Anita (A.J.) & Kristi.

Throughout the years, Jean worked various jobs, including Gibson's Discount Center, Barton County Courthouse, and finishing her career at KN Energy in June 1993.

She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Great Bend since 1952, serving as a president of WELCA, volunteering as a Sunday School teacher and also serving on parish council. Jean was a member of Cowboy Sams camping club, volunteered for the community blood bank, and served on the voter registration board at election time. Some of Jean's favorite things in life were spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling, and playing cards or dominoes with her friends, especially at the Great Bend Senior Center. She moved from Great Bend to Salina in 2014.

Jean is survived by son Randy (Patti) Conifer, CO, daughters Jacquie Flatley, Casper, WY, A.J. Levy, Aurora, CO, and Kris Jurgensmeier (Charlie) Bennington, KS. She is also survived by sisters Betty Weigel Tulsa, OK, Virginia Logan Kansas City, KS, sisters-in-law Frances Wagner Russell, KS, Pauline Nelson Derby, KS, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Verner, parents Ed and Dorothy Nelson, brothers Jim and Chuck Nelson, grandson Alan Jurgensmeier, 6 brothers-in-law and 3 sisters-in-law.

A prayer vigil will be on Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30pm at Carlson Geisendorf Funeral Home in Salina, KS. Services will be Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 am at St. Mark Great Bend, KS. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at both services. Interment will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday at Saron Baptist Church Cemetery, Jamestown, KS. Memorials can be sent to St. Mark Lutheran Church or the Senior Center, both in Great Bend, KS and may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

