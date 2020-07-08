Michael D. Hultberg, 74, formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Newton. He had been a sales representative for Lacy-Regehr Motors and Reimer Ford in McPherson, and he also assisted his wife, Joyce, with her home-based pet grooming business.

He was born November 4, 1945, in McPherson, KS, the son of DeLoss H. and Carolyn R. (Ewy) Hultberg. He attended the local schools and graduated from McPherson High School in 1963. He also attended McPherson College and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Pacific Western University.

On January 6, 1968, Mike married Joyce Ann Bengston in Hutchinson, KS. They made McPherson their home for most of their married life but relocated to Newton in 2018.

Mike started drumming at an early age and even taught others along the way. In his adult years he played alongside other well-known McPherson musicians such as Al Jennings and Bryce Luty. Music continued to be a joy in his life until the very end. Mike was not a churchgoing man but did consider himself to be a devout Christian.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce of the home; four children, Jill Hultberg of McPherson, Julie Young of Newton, Jay Hultberg (Lisa) of Galva, and Jane Crawford (Jake) of Newton; nine grandchildren, Taylor Hultberg, Jaycob Hultberg, Ali Hultberg, Michael Young, Aden Hultberg, Morgan Young, Libby Crawford, Lauren Crawford, and Ty Crawford.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Mike Hultberg Memorial Fund in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

