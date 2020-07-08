Charles Dean Bethe, 96, of Salina, passed away peacefully in his own home, with his family by his side, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was born on the homestead outside of Elmo, Kansas, October 16, 1923 to now deceased Charles Henry Bethe and Juanita (Rucas) Bethe. Preceding in his death were his brothers; Paul Bethe, Donald Bethe.

He married Dorothy E. (Schrader) Bethe, October 24, 1948 and they had 38 years together, before she passed away October 1986; sons, Perry Bethe 2012, Dennis Bethe 2009.

Survived by 2 Loving Daughters, Peggy A. Gottschalk of Salina, Donna K. Murnen of Toledo, Ohio.

Dean was blessed with 8 grandchildren, Matthew Bethe, Katrina (Bethe) Mendoza (Greg), Daniel Bethe, Garrett Gottschalk (Emily Tamblyn), Megan (Gottschalk) Standefer (Ryan), Drew Bowden (Michelle), Cody Murnen, Kayla (Murnen) Lucas; great grandchildren, Perry Mendoza, Margo Mendoza, Henry Standefer, Willa Standefer, Audrey Standefer, Kendall Bowden, and baby boy Gottschalk due in Nov, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Roselawn Mortuary, 1423 W. Crawford, Salina, July 8, 2020, 2-6 pm with family from 4-6 pm.

Services will be July 9, 2020, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Salina, 843 Lewis.

Private Entombment, in Williamsburg Mausoleum, 1920 E. Crawford next to Dorothy.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

