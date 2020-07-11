Clay Center-- Mary Ann Carlson McAdams, 88, died July 10, 2020. She was born February 12, 1932. Mary Ann married Max McAdams on April 13, 1952. They farmed west of Morganville before moving to Clay Center in December 1993.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Max; children, Debra Kovarik (Ernie), Deirdre Moore (Bob) and Rodney McAdams (Caryn); 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and her brother, Royal Carlson.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 15 at Bloom Cemetery, rural Morganville, KS

Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home

