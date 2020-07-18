Topeka - Karlos "Karl" Von Feldt, 82, of Topeka, Kansas died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House.

He was born August 1, 1937 in Hays, Kansas to Frank G. and Angela (Weigel) Von Feldt. He married Martha Sue (Patzner) of Claflin, on May 29, 1961 at Victoria, Kansas.

Survivors include his wife, Sue, of the home; three sons, Rick, San Diego; Doug and wife, Alyson Lawrence; Jeff and wife, Cindy Olathe; sister, Charlotte Sanders Wichita; six grandchildren.

Services were Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Meriden, KS.

Memorials to St. Aloysius Church, Meriden or the Midland Hospice House in care of Cline's-Keithley Mortuary of Hays.