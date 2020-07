Overland Park - Graveside memorial services for Virgil E. "Pete" Oborg, 87, of Overland Park and formerly of Smolan, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Salemsborg Lutheran Church Cemetery, 3831 W Salemsborg Rd, Smolan, Kan., 67456. Mr. Oborg passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Masks will be required.

Memorials may be made to Salemsborg Lutheran Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, Kan., 67401.