David Wayne Odell, 56, of McPherson passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home in McPherson. David was born August 11, 1963 in Concordia, KS to Ronald and Phyllis (Hammer) Odell.

David was a 1981 graduate from Marquette High school, then attended Fort Hays State University. He married Kimi Haigh of Lindsborg at Freemount Lutheran Church on April 11, 1987, and to this union were born three children: Kristin, Derek and Madi.

David was an assembly technician at Exide Battery in Salina for 25 years. He made many friends while working at Exide, as well as throughout his lifetime. David was known for his storytelling, pranks, and his love for his children and the outdoors…and of course, the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas City Chiefs!

David is preceded in death by his nephew: Owen Odell.

He is survived by his parents: Ronald and Phyllis (Hammer) Odell of Lindsborg, KS; children: Kristin Martin (Eric) of Lindsborg, KS; Derek Odell (Bethany) of Moundridge, KS; and Madi Odell (Alex Peterson) of Lindsborg, KS; sister: Flo Jones (Pete Ma'Afala) of Lindsborg, KS; brothers: Rick Odell (Amanda Luttig) of Lindsborg, KS, and Rodger Odell of Lindsborg, KS; grandchildren: Kasyn Martin, Emori Martin, and Wiley Odell; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Cremation has been chosen. A graveside memorial service will be held at Freemount Lutheran Cemetery at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, with Pastor J.J. Sexton officiating. The family asks to please bring a mask and lawn chair if you would like to sit and/or social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Freemount Lutheran Church or the Freemount Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.