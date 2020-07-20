Sharon K. Wells, 71, Plainville, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Logan.

She was born March 8, 1949, in Plainville to Killian and Regina (Ruder) Gerber.

She married Emery G. Wells Jr. in Nov. 1985, in Plainville. She was retired

Survivors include a son, Andrew Wells, Norton; a daughter, Trisha Lawson, Norton; three sisters, Sandy Dreiling, Aladin, Wyo., Sheryl Brown, Hays and Susan Axelson, Parachute, Colo.; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Logan Manor in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

