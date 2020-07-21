Salina- Lori E. Bingham, 57, Registered Nurse at Salina Regional Health Center, passed away July 18, 2020. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m., Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. both at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald McGregor; brothers-in-law, Tom Sims and Darrell Comstock. Survivors include her children, Derek Michael Kraus, Nicolas Scott Kraus, Matthew Aaron Kraus, Jordan Taylor Kraus, Aaron Thomas Bingham; mother, Kathryn McGregor; siblings, Phillip McGregor, Debbie (Chris) Hanna, Donnie (Wendy) McGregor, Shelly Sims, Rhonda (Jim) Menard, Cheri Comstock, Gina (Roy) English, Ben (Michele) McGregor; 5 grandchildren, Tory Maris, Noah Lank, Hazel Gray, Aaliyah Mitchell, Cylis Mitchell; and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom she cherished. The family would like to thank Lori’s work family at Salina Regional Hospital and her friends for all their love and support through her illness.