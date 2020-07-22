James Max Anderson, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Roxbury, KS. He was retired from CertainTeed where he was a shift supervisor.

James was born on May 26, 1938, in McPherson, KS the son of Chester Edward and Lola Ethelyn (Norstrom) Anderson.

He was a member of the Roxbury United Parish.

Survivors include: six children, Danny Ragle (Michelle) of North Platte, NE, Cristie Karber (Doug) of Andover, KS, Donnie Anderson-Schierling of Inman, KS, Mike Anderson of McPherson, KS, Wayne Anderson (Rachael) of McPherson, KS, and Amber Cooley (Tye) of Olathe, KS; sister, Carol Decker of Roxbury, KS; 22 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Ned and Robin; and sister, Retha Scott.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury, with Pastor Warren Hett officiating. The family asks that attendees wear masks, bring lawn chairs, and practice social distancing at the graveside.

Memorial donations may be given to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.