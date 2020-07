Jennifer Lynn Stephenson-Hauser, 48, of Manassas Park, VA, formerly of El Dorado, KS, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in Manassas Park. Among survivors is her mother, Pat Stephenson of Maryville, IL (formerly of Parsons).

Further obituary details and service arrangements will be announced later by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons.