Jeanne Winter

Jeanne Winter, age 92, died on August 6, 2020, the daughter of George and Agnes (Brull) Garschet. She grew up in Hays, Ks along with her four surviving brothers. In 1948 she married Charles Winter and moved to Garden City. She is survived by her four children, their families and a large extended family.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m. (with social distancing). A private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, Jeanne requested memorials be given to St. Dominic’s School Scholarship Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th St., Garden City, Ks. 67846. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.