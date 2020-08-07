Margarita Gonzalez-Villalobos

JOHNSON CITY - Margarita Gonzalez-Villalobos, age 72, died August 5, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born January 17, 1948, in Panalachi, Chihuahua, MX the daughter of Juan and Maria Concepcion (Villalobos) Gonzalez. Margarita grew up in Mexico with her family where she worked for the City of Panalachi Department of Family and Children. Margarita has resided in Johnson City, KS with her family since 2002.

Margarita is survived by her sons, Abraham Gonzalez, and Juan Carlos Gonzalez, both of Johnson City, KS; eight sisters, two brothers and six grandchildren. Margarita is preceded in death by her parents; companion Enrique Gonzalez, and one brother.

Vigil and Rosary service will be Aug. 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be Aug. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS. Visitation is August 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., and August 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson City, KS. Memorials may be given to the Margarita Gonzalez-Villalobos memorial fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson City, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com