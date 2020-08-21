Carol Lee "Ginger" Suther, 85, of Williamsburg, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

The Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by a visitation for family and friends from 7-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the church. In keeping with the current Covid regulations, masks will be required. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ginger’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Ginger was born Nov. 19, 1934, at Lane, Kansas, the daughter of Edwin and Harriet (Needham) Brownlee.

Her home was always Franklin County but she lived in many locations following her husband’s Air Force career including Libya, Germany, and Colorado.

She graduated from Lane High School with the class of 1952.

Ginger was united in marriage to Joseph Suther, April 28, 1956, at Forbes A.F.B. in Topeka, Kansas. They were happily married 64 years and had six children.

She was a devoted lifelong homemaker. Ginger always looked forward to spending time with the family and grandchildren and loved the tradition of having Sunday dinners with the family.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Altar Society and enjoyed participating in the rummage sales. Ginger was a member of the Ottawa Women’s Bowling Association and was the secretary for many bowling leagues. She was always very involved with the children and grandchildren’s sporting events and enjoyed watching KS Jayhawks basketball and the KC Royals.

Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Harriet Brownlee; infant sister, Glenna Brownlee; four siblings, Jack Brownlee, June Hettler, Joanne Swogar, and John Brownlee.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph, of the home; six children, Rick Suther, of Ottawa; Regina "Jean" (Dale) Roecker, of Ottawa; Joe (Sandi) Suther, of Richmond; Patti (Curt) Moore, of Ottawa; Jack Suther (Tonya), of Las Vegas, Nevada; Robert (Jeanette) Suther, of Hutchinson; three sisters, Doris (Don) Higdon, of Williamsburg; Joy (Chuck) Mitchell, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Belle Collins, of Nashville, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.