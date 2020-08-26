LINCOLN- Edward E. Belvill, 68, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in Beloit. He was born April 5, 1952 in Osborne, KS to Kenneth and Mary Jane (Smith) Belvill.

Edward is survived by his wife, Betty Belvill of Lincoln; and sisters, Jolene Curry of Iowa and Linda Hartman of Glen Elder, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Chuck Belvill.

Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Solomon Valley Hospice, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, 111 E. Elm St., Lincoln, KS 67455. postrockfs.com