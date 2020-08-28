Brookville- Gwendolyn B. Schoshke, 94, Brookville, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born October 6, 1925 near Beverly to Charles and Minnie (Gehrke) Pistora.

Gwen and Kenneth Schoshke were united in marriage on December 19, 1945 in Lincoln. She was a faithful farm wife and member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; sister, Eunice Kohr; and grandson, Matthew Schoshke.

Survivors are her children, Kenny Bob (Lynnette) Schoshke and Gary (Jan) Schoshke; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation without the family present will be from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 1 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Private services will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at the funeral home. Public graveside services will begin at approximately 11:15 A.M. at the Beverly Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and can be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com