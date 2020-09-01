Theresa Ann (Fink) Rush, 86, Leavenworth, Kansas died peacefully at her home on Aug. 27, 2020 with loved ones by her side.

Theresa was the matriarch of her family of nine children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She led a full and busy life, working until her late 70s, but also making time for her many interests. She loved spending time with her family, and could chat for hours over a glass of iced tea at her kitchen table.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1934 in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Aloysius Fink and Matilda (Gates) Fink, a second-generation German immigrant. She would often recall fond memories from her childhood growing up on a farm, especially of caring for the animals. In 1952 she graduated from Immaculata High School. In 1953 she married (late) Lonnie Eugene Rush and began her family. She served in the Altar Society at St. Francis de Sales church in Lansing, Kansas. She took a position at Leavenworth VA Center Dietetics Department where she worked for over 35 years.

She was gifted in sewing, gardening, and baking — her date cookies and Italian cream cake were in high-demand at family functions. She joined bowling leagues in the 1970s and participated in many tournaments. She also played piano and accordion. She was compassionate about helping others. She loved children and had a special place in her heart for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Lonnie Eugene Rush Jr.; grandsons, Adam Matthew Sparks and Robert Lon Rush; brothers, John Fink and Paul Fink; and her sister, Helen (Fink) Messinger.

She is survived by her children, Linda (David) Sparks, Elaine (Edward) McClure, Theresa Lorraine (James) Sloan, Mary (late Gregory) Wood, Peggy (Walley) Winstead, Timothy Rush, Robert (Geneva) Rush, Julie (Todd) McBroom; her grandchildren, Jennifer Whitney, Tara Sloan, Melissa Head, Tiffany Underwood, Megan Winstead, Baylee McBroom, Blaine McBroom, and Natalie Wood; her great-grandchildren, Ethan Cunning, Madison Cunning, Luke Head, Aubree Head, Wyatt Head, Adelyn Head, and Lucas Winstead; her sister, Mary Garrison; and her longtime companion, William (Bill) Abbott.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care she received at Saint John Hospital and Providence Medical Center.

A private service with immediate family will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lansing, Kansas.