Florence Ruth Gideon, 84, Hays, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Great Bend to Raymond Fritz and Ruby Rebecca (Koch) Eggers. In 1953 She was a 1953 graduate of Ellinwood High School. On August 20, 1953

She married Fray Oland Gideon on Aug. 20, 1953, in Ellinwood, and they celebrated over 66 years of marriage before he preceded her in death March 2, 2020. She was a cook at the Garden City Junior High School, worked at Travenol, and with her husband they managed several hotels where she was also the housekeeper.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hays.

She enjoyed working puzzle books, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren while managing the hotels.

Survivors include a son, Keith Gideon and wife, Denise, Rossville; a daughter; Darla Froelich and husband, Va, Walker; a sister, Rebecca Lopez and husband, Robert, Appomattox, Va.; six grandchildren, Stephanie Avery and husband, Damian, Amy Robinson and husband, Donnie, Mike Gideon and wife, Ronnie, Kegann Gideon, Chans Gideon, and Tiffany Hammerschmidt and husband, Chad,; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson Dalton Heard.

A private family inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, north of Great Bend.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of HaysMed in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com