Genevieve Eileen "Genny" Tanis, 99, Cawker City, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

She was born Feb. 13, 1921, in rural Osborne County to Wesley E. and Elizabeth P. (Hofer) Heiser.

She was a farm wife and retired secretary.

Survivors include two sons, Jim Tanis and wife, Ruth, Hays and John Tanis and wife, Jan, Cawker City; two daughters, Barb Hoogeveen and husband, Phil, Sully, Iowa and Bonnie Tanis, Downs; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aura in 2008; and her siblings, Delpha Shike and Dean Heiser.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Dispatch Christian Reformed Church, rural Cawker City.

Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m.Wednesday at the Church Fellowship Hall. Out of respect and as requested by the family, masks and social distancing are highly encouraged.

Memorials are suggested to Solomon Valley Hospice and Resonate Global Mission (Amy Hoogeveen) in care of Domoney Funeral Home, Downs.