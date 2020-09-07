Glenn Schniepp, 93, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Cedar Village Care Center, Ness City.

He was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Pauline to Carl and Viola (Ficken) Schniepp.

He married Phyllis Dreasher on June 3, 1951.They celebrated 69 years together.

He was a member of a Praise Team that sang, Wet Walnut Valley Watershed for many years and United Methodist Church in Bazine, where he held offices and sang in the choir.

Survivors include his wife, Bazine; four sons, Larry Schniepp and wife, Belinda, Shenandoah, Iowa, Terry Schniepp and wife, Colleen and Marlin Schniepp and wife, Billie, all of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Charles Schniepp, Bazine; a brother, Robert Schniepp, Madison, Wis.; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his favorite nurse of Ransom, Kelle Schniepp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services were Sept. 8, 2020 in Ness City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Pilot Me Hill or Bazine United Methodist Church, in care of Fitzgerald Funeral Hone, Ness City.