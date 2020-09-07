Mary Louise Sheldon, 92, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Thursday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Morningstar Care Home in Ottawa.

A memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Cancer Foundation and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

She was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Winfield, Kansas, the daughter of Robert Masters and Mabel (McKeeman) Masters.

She grew up in Latham, Kansas, graduating from Latham High School with the class of 1944. She then graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Mary came to Ottawa in 1949 and taught kindergarten at Hawthorne Elementary. Two years later, after marriage and the birth of her first child, she became a full-time homemaker.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was a choir member for 60 years. She also was a volunteer for the RMH Auxiliary and Friends of the Library and was active in many bridge clubs, as well as the ladies golf group at Ottawa Country Club. She was also an active member of Ottawa P.E.O Sisterhood for over 50 years.

On June 18, 1950, Mary was united in marriage to John S. Sheldon. They shared 44 years of marriage until John’s death in 1994.

She was also preceded in death by her son, John K. Sheldon and grandson, Chris Sheldon.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Sheldon-Smith and husband, David, Bothell, Washington; son, Michael D. Sheldon, Merriam, Kansas; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Sheldon, Ottawa, Kansas; eight grandchildren, John Paul Sheldon (Mandy), Edgerton, Kansas; Michael Sheldon (Shawna), Ottawa, Kansas; Shelly Miller (Byron), Seattle, Washington; Tyler Sheldon, San Francisco, California; Kaila Caryl (Ryan), Olathe, Kansas; Jared Sheldon, Kansas City, Kansas; Caleb Smith, Seattle, Washington; Stephanie Sheldon, Payson, Utah; and numerous great grandchildren.

Mary was generous and kind and was the best mother/grandmother anyone could ask for. She will be dearly missed.