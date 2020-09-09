Betty J. Mowbray, 84, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by family at The Cedars Healthcare Center. She was the former secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church and secretary to the Superintendent of Schools for U.S.D. #418.

Betty was born on January 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, KS, the daughter of Walfred Cornelius and Mabel Florence (Johnson) Briggs. She graduated from Inman High School in 1954. On September 4, 1960, Betty was united in marriage to Duane Mowbray at the Andover Lutheran Church, Windom.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she belonged to WELCA and the Altar Guild.

Survivors include: her loving husband of 60 years, Duane of the home; two children, Darin Mowbray and wife, Billi, of McPherson, KS and Darla Mowbray of Huntington Beach, CA; a sister, Vivian Smith and husband, Howard, of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Seth Mowbray (Catherine), Samantha Reitsma (Chance), and Danielle Leiker; and three great-grandchildren, Lillyth Huff, Emery Huff, and Averi Reitsma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, half-brother, Hersal Briggs, and half-sister, Opal Racster.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 10, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Leaf officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.