Cleora Pearl McClaskey, 84, of Marion, Kansas and formerly of McPherson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a brief illness at 9:18 a.m., Friday, September 18th, at Via Christi, St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.

Cleora was born on her parents homestead in Washington County, Kansas, on May 6, 1936, a daughter of Frances Irene (Reyser) Hicks and Russell P. Hicks.

Cleora attended Manning country school and graduated from Agenda High School, Agenda, Kansas in 1954.

Cleora Pearl Hicks was united in marriage to John Phillip McClaskey on May 27, 1956 in Agenda, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Agenda. This union was blessed with the birth of three children, two sons and one daughter, Martin, Susy, and Michael. In 1958 they moved to McPherson, Kansas.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church McPherson, Kansas.

Cleora was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Through the years she worked for the Agenda Bank as a bank teller, then when she moved to McPherson she worked for Harder Electric as a bookkeeper, B and K Tax Service, CM&S Building Center as bookkeeper, and was a co-owner with her husband John and son Mike and operated Cabinets & More, Inc., until her retirement. She later worked for U.S.D. 418 in food service, and worked at the Cedars Health Care Center as an office receptionist.

Cleora was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 Ladies Auxiliary of McPherson. Cleora enjoyed her family especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a great hostess, loved entertaining and preparing meals for all kinds of events. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge and pitch with her extended family. The family went on many camping trips. She was a great cook, baker, and enjoyed going on little vacations. She looked forward to the holidays and always had her house decorated for each one. She was a fan of Kansas State University.

She is survived by her children, Susy Gullett and husband Buddy, of Camdenton, Missouri and Michael McClaskey and wife Melanie, of McPherson, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Susan Elmborg, of Topeka, Kansas; her sister, Priscilla Phillips, of Salina, Kansas; her brother, Kenneth Hicks and wife Joann, of Marion, Texas; her beloved feline companion, Kitty; her three grandchildren, Adam Gullett and wife Andrea, Kaitlin Drallmeier and husband Jake, and Joseph McClaskey; her five great-grandchildren, Adeline Drallmeier, Alexa Drallmeier, Myles Drallmeier, Olivia Gullett, and Amelia Gullett. many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Cleora was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Frances Hicks; her son, Martin McClaskey; her husband John McClaskey; her sisters, Wanda Bowman; and her brothers, Lyle Dean Hicks, and George Hicks.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson.

Graveside service will be held at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 with Reverend H. Dick Reynolds, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary or the Marion Senior Center in memory of Cleora and they can be sent to Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460. The family asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.