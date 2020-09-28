Frances K. Rogers, 91, Leavenworth, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Leavenworth, the daughter of Fred and Lula Mae (Bennett) Ross.

On Jan. 15, 1947, Frances married Robert "Shorty" Rogers. He preceded her in death October of 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Fritz Ross; and a sister, Amanda Hunt.

Frances is survived by a daughter, Sharon Sue (Steven) Griffin, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; a son, Robert "Rick" (Colleen) Rogers, Lansing, Kansas; six grandchildren, Steffie (Steve) Mackey, Stacie (Dave) Cox, Scott (Brook) Griffin, Brian Rogers, Spencer (Courtney) Rogers and Chad Rogers; eight great-grandchildren, Brendon and Rachel Mackey, Emmaline Cox, Greta, Ilse and Oliver Griffin and Georgia and Duff Rogers.

She worked for seven years at Hallmark Cards and 10 years at Inkman Food Center. Frances volunteered at the Leavenworth County Assistant Center as a quilter for 12 years. She was a member at Southern Heights United Methodist Church for over 40 years, and First United Methodist Church for over 20 years, where she was active in the Martha Circle and worked on the chicken noodle dinner for years. She received the Methodist Woman of the Year Award in 2011. She was also a member of the Eagles React

Frances enjoyed playing games at the Council on Aging and Cards at the Heritage Center. She showed her love for people by baking them pies and sewing them quilts.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Mt. Muncie Cemetery. Friends may leave cards and sign her guestbook anytime Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Council on Aging.