Lawrence C. Haskins, age 63 of Rosalia. Lawrence’s life began on January 21, 1957 in El Dorado, KS; the son of Everett and Mary (Chalfant) Haskins. Lawrence worked hard and had an industrious spirit. He worked for Spirit Aero Systems for over 35 years. Lawrence was united in marriage to the love of his life, Pamela, on September 5, 1975 in El Dorado. In his spare time, Lawrence enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family. His family includes his wife Pam of Rosalia; children Misty (Brian) Cavanaugh of Pretty Prairie, KS, Shane (Destiny) Haskins of El Dorado; grandchildren Ethan, Ripley, Addison, and Emmerson; siblings Vicki Ruck, Alan Haskins and Everett Haskins.

Lawrence passed away on September 23, 2020 in Wichita. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lawrence Haskins Memorial Fund at Community National Bank in El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Lawrence at www.carlsoncolonial.com